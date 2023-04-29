  • Menu
Guntur: 'Everyone should protect livestock'

Guntur: Everyone should protect livestock
Veda Seeds ED Tulasi Dharmacharan felicitating Gunda Srinivasa Rao, a farmer from Durgi mandal of Palnadu district, at Dachepalli on Friday

Highlights

Guntur : It is everyone's responsibility to protect the cattle wealth, which is disappearing all over the country, stated Veda Seeds Executive Director Tulasi Dharmacharan.

Along with neurosurgeon Dr Chittem Laxman, he inaugurated Ankamma Thalli Tirunala at Dachepalli on Friday and performed special puja in the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmacharan said that livestock rearing has decreased in villages now a days, compared to the past. Non-availability of proper fodder could be the main reason and ue to this, prices of milk and its products have increased, he added. He noted that the government should give special attention to increase livestock wealth. Veda Seeds ED Tulasi Dharmacharan felicitated Gunda Srinivasa Rao, a farmer from Durgi mandal of Palnadu district, who achieved highest cotton yield of 27 quintals in 1.6 acres in 2022 Kharif.

