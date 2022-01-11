Guntur: Farmers demand Rs 5,000 per tonne for eucalyptus

Guntur: Mangalagiri police shifted the social forestry farmers going to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Mangalagiri urban and Mangalagiri rural police stations on Monday and freed them in the evening.

It should be noted here that the farmers, led by Akhila Paksha Rythu Sanghalu and Rythu Coolie Sangam from Prakasam district, decided to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on Monday (January 10), to demand him to keep up his promises made to them like providing a price of Rs 5,000 per tonne for eucalyptus and casuarina and Rs 4,800 per tonne for subabul at the time of elections.

In a memorandum addressed to the CM, the farmers demanded that the CM should keep his election promise and the government should direct the cabinet sub-committee to hold a meeting with the leaders of farmers associations and paper mills managements immediately and take steps to purchase eucalyptus, casuarina and subabul. They urged the government not to encourage import of paper pulp by paper mills.

They requested the government to take steps to invite the representatives of farmers associations to participate in agriculture marketing committee meeting, which will discuss on marketing facility for subabul, eucalyptus and casuarina.

Rythu Coolie Sangham representatives Vadde Hanuma Reddy, AP Rythu Sangham vice-president Narasimha Rao, AP Rythu Sangham State general secretary KVV Prasad, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Tsundur Ranga Rao participated in the protest.