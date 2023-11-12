Guntur: Fill up 66,309 vacant posts, demands Telugu Yuvatha

Guntur: Telugu Yuvatha activists on Saturday took part in a cycle-rickshaw rally and registered their protest to exert pressure on the government to fill 66,309 vacant posts in various government departments in the State. They demanded the government should issue the job notifications as per the job calendar.



The Telugu Yuvatha leaders protested near the Collectorate. Addressing the gathering at the Collectorate, Telugu Yuvatha district president Ravipati Sai Krishna criticised that the YSRCP government has failed to release the mega DSC notification and was cheating the unemployed youth. They demanded the government to increase the age limit for government jobs to 44-years and warned that if the government did not take steps to fill the vacant posts, they would intensify their agitation.