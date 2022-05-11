Guntur: Front elevation of exhibition gutted in fire mishap

Guntur: The front elevation of an exhibition set up on the premises of Gunta Grounds in Guntur city on Tuesday gutted.

Police officials suspect that the fire might have started after someone allegedly discarded a smoked cigarette. The flames which started at 1 pm continued for more than one hour.

fire department officials pressed three fire engines into service from various fire stations in Guntur city and put out the flames and brought the situation under control.

Guntur Two Station Fire Officer A Ramana Reddy said, "Cause of fire accident is yet to be known. We will get facts after completion of police investigation. Front elevation of the exhibition made with Plaster of Paris is reduced to ashes due to fire accident. However, nobody is injured in the mishap."

Recently the GMC officials seized the exhibition as there was no permission for the exhibition.

District Fire Officer N Venkateswara Reddy and ADFO N Pardha Saradhi were present.