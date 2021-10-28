Guntur: GMC abolishes chainmen system

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that GMC abolished chainmen system and transferred all the chainmen to encroachment removal squad.



He urged the people to complain to him, if anybody meets them and claims to be chainman. He assured that he will take action against them.

He along with city planner Hima Bindu conducted a review meeting at Gandhi Park here on Wednesday.

He said GMC's reputation was at stake as some chainmen were involved in corruption. He said, chainmen used to assist the town planning officials in taking measurements of the sites.They allegedly collected bribes and brought bad name to the GMC. He instructed all the encroachment removal workers wear uniform and attend duties within the stipulated time and follow instructions of the town planning officials.

He urged the people to solve their petitions and applications relating to the town planning department at ward secretariat. He instructed the encroachment removal workers to remove cloth banners, and remove encroachments on side drains and directed to submit daily performance report.

He warned that if anybody accepts bribe, he will take stern action against them. Deputy city planner Madhu Kumar, assistant city planner Sastry, Madhu Babu were present.