Guntur: GMC cash counters to remain open on public holidays

Guntur: GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri urged the taxpayers to pay taxes within the stipulated time and cooperate with the GMC. She said the cash counters will work on all public holidays from 8 am to 8 pm till March 31.

In a statement, she said the GMC has already set up cash counters in 140 ward (Bharath Pet), ward secretariat No 148, Vasantharayapuram, and ward secretariat No 106, Pedapalakuluru.

She said the GMC issued notices to the house and building owners and warned that if the house owners did not pay taxes within the stipulated time, the GMC will cut their tap connections and stop essential services and take steps to collect taxes under the Revenue Recovery Act.

She said people can complain about the drinking water problems, contamination of drinking water by contacting 0863-2345103,104,105, or WhatsApp no: 98499 08391.