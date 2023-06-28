Guntur: GMC spends Rs 560 cr on development works

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu informed that the GMC has taken up development works worth Rs 560 crore during the last four years for the development of Guntur city.

He addressed a press meet at his camp office in Guntur city on Tuesday on city development. Recalling that the YSRCP came to power in the GMC in 2021, he said that during the last four years, GMC has developed the infrastructure at a cost of Rs 217 crore in Guntur east Assembly constituency. Similarly, development works were taken up at a cost of Rs 240 crore in Guntur west constituency.

Referring to the roads, the Mayor said the GMC has taken up widening of Palakaluru road, Rama Nama Kshetram road, AT Agraharam road, Nandivelugu road, Kugler Hospital road, Sarada Colony road and Sanjeevaiah Nagar to Reddypalem road. He assured that the GMC will take up widening of the remaining roads also. He criticised the TDP for blaming the ruling party for everything.