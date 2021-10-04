Guntur : GMC to procure 220 e-autos soon

Guntur : Guntur Municipal Corporation will get another 220 e-autos to collect door-to-door domestic waste which will be dumped at transit point, from which the GMC tractors will carry the domestic waste to Waste-to-Energy Plant.

Swachh Andhra Corporation will call tenders for the purchase of the e-autos on behalf of GMC very soon, it is learnt.

According to official sources, the proposed new e-autos will replace the existing push carts used for door-to-door collection of garbage. The introduction of e-autos will speed up the door-to-door collection of waste. There are 207 ward secretariats in Guntur city and each ward secretariat will get one e-auto very soon.

The e-autos will contain separate chambers for dry, wet and harmful waste. The households would have to segregate the domestic waste and give it to the e-autos. The GMC would not tolerate, if anybody dump the garbage on the roads and side drains. The GMC has already conducted the awareness programmes to segregate the dry and wet waste.

The GMC sanitation workers are asking the households to segregate the door-to-door collection of domestic waste at the house level itself.

The GMC has selected two divisions as model divisions in Guntur city and introduced e-autos in the 2nd and 37th divisions and collecting the garbage tax in the model divisions. The GMC council has already given its nod to collect the garbage collection tax from the people.

The GMC will collect Rs 60 garbage collection tax at the model divisions and Rs120 per month in the posh areas.

Addressing the rally to create awareness on CLAP, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that Clean Andhra Pradesh(CLAP) programme is useful to keep Guntur city clean. The GMC conducted awareness rally within the purview of 207 ward secretariats in Guntur city.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha said that domestic waste would be collected with 220 e-autos in Guntur city very soon. She urged the residents to segregate wet, dry and harmful waste and give to the garbage collection workers.

MLA Mustafa stressed on the need to improve greenery in Guntur city and sought the cooperation of the people to turn Guntur as clean city.