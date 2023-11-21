Live
- EC seizes drugs, cash, liquor worth over Rs 1,760 cr in 5 poll-bound states
- Srikakulam: Library Week celebrations conclude
- SCR cancels, diverts several trains in Vijayawada division amid maintenance works
- Mulugu MLA Sitakka stages dharna at midnight to increase size of her photo on ballot
- Srikakulam Taekwondo players win 13 medals
- KTR assures job calendar to youth after polls
- Uttam sees ground slipping under his feet in Huzurnagar
- Governor delayed RTC merger: KCR
- BJP resolves to fight against corruption in YSRCP govt
- 6-inch wide pipe pushed through Uttarkashi tunnel
Just In
Guntur: GMC to take up works worth Rs 30 crores
Highlights
The Guntur Municipal Corporation standing committee, which met here on Monday, gave nod to take up development works at a cost of Rs 30 crore in various divisions in Guntur
Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation standing committee, which met here on Monday, gave nod to take up development works at a cost of Rs 30 crore in various divisions in Guntur. The meeting sanctioned funds to take up 84 works in various divisions in Guntur city including laying of CC roads, culverts and side drains, construction of a function hall and infrastructure development works.
Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu presided over the meeting, in which GMC standing committee members Sankuri Srinivasa Rao, Kandrukunga Guravaiah, Malleboina Srivalli and Syamala Venkata Ramana Devi, GMC Additional Commissioner Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, Deputy Commissioners B Srinivasa Rao andT Venkata Krishanaiah participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS