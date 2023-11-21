  • Menu
Guntur: GMC to take up works worth Rs 30 crores

The Guntur Municipal Corporation standing committee, which met here on Monday, gave nod to take up development works at a cost of Rs 30 crore in various divisions in Guntur

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation standing committee, which met here on Monday, gave nod to take up development works at a cost of Rs 30 crore in various divisions in Guntur. The meeting sanctioned funds to take up 84 works in various divisions in Guntur city including laying of CC roads, culverts and side drains, construction of a function hall and infrastructure development works.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu presided over the meeting, in which GMC standing committee members Sankuri Srinivasa Rao, Kandrukunga Guravaiah, Malleboina Srivalli and Syamala Venkata Ramana Devi, GMC Additional Commissioner Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, Deputy Commissioners B Srinivasa Rao andT Venkata Krishanaiah participated.

