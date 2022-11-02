Guntur: Govt giving top priority to health, says Collector M Venugopala Reddy

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopala Reddy said that free medical services under YSR Arogyasri scheme are extended at 127 government and private hospitals in the district. He said free medical services are rendered for 3,225 types of diseases.

The Collector hoisted the national flag at Police Parade Grounds in Guntur city on Tuesday on the occasion of AP Formation Day. He said so far, the government spent Rs 397.74 crore and rendered free medical services to 1.55 lakh patients. 'Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is developing government hospitals to render better medical services to the poor.' He recalled that the building construction work started for MCH department on the premises of GGH in Guntur city and 563 school buildings are being renovated at a cost of Rs 216.1 crore in the district.

Steps were taken to develop the district with the cooperation of MPs, MLAs and MLCs, he added.

Earlier, Collector Venugopal Reddy along with government Chief Whip in the State Legislative Council Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, District and Sessions Judge YVSBG Pardha Saradhi, Joint Collector G Rajakumari and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu and received guard of honour from the police. He recalled sacrifices made by Potti Sriramulu for separate state of Telugu speaking people.

Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sarma, trainee Sub-Collector Sivanarayana Sarma, MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, Dr Undavalli Srivdevi, KIlari Rosaiah were among those present.