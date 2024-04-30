Crunchy, Crispy, Delicious: Savouring the Summer Fried Snacks of Telangana and Beyond

As temperatures rise across Telangana and other southern states, households are firing up their kadais to prepare an irresistible array of piping hot fried snacks. From the crispy dilli vadas and crunchy baji to lip-smacking murukku, these delicacies are integral to the rich culinary heritage of the region, evoking memories of family gatherings, festivals, and lazy afternoons.

"The summer snacking traditions transcend borders and bring families together over delectable, shared flavours. It’s also the summer holidays and with the kids being home, there is always something crunchy, crispy and delicious - cooking in the kitchen," said Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop. "At Gold Drop, we take immense pride in being a part of this celebration by providing the highest quality cooking oil to fry up these treats to perfection."

A few of the iconic snacks tempting taste buds include:

• Ullikipindu - Deep-fried onion fritters with a crispy exterior and a soft, flavorful interior.

• Baji - A crispy fried snack made from a batter of rice, lentils, onions, curry leaves and spices.

• Punugulu - Soft, fluffy fritters made with rice, lentils and spices - a breakfast staple.

• Vada Pav - A popular street food of a batata vada sandwiched in a pav.

• Mirchi Bajji - Hot green chili peppers dipped in besan and deep fried.

• Murukku - A South Indian snack that reigns supreme in households across Telangana.

"Our premium refined oil allows home cooks to achieve the perfect degree of crunchiness for these traditional snacks," added Lohiya. "The purity of an award-winning oil like Gold Drop elevates and complements the distinct flavours and keeps snacks fresh for longer periods of time."

As households across the region masterfully prepare these crunchy, savory delights, Gold Drop remains committed to being their trusted partner in recreating perfectly golden, crispy snacks.



