Guntur : GVL Narasimha Rao stresses on awareness among farmers to boost chilli exports

Guntur : Rajya Sabha member and Chilli Task Force Committee chairman GVL Narasimha Rao suggested the chilli farmers to adopt organic farming and better management practices to boost exports.

He interacted with the Chilli Task Force Committee members through videoconference from Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he felt that with awareness, the chilli farmers can boost chilli exports.

They will produce quality chilli and get better price. He further said that if the farmers produce quality chillies, exports will increase. As a result, demand for chillies will increase in the domestic market.

He said that when the farmers will get a better price their standard of living will increase. He suggested for creating awareness on banned pesticides, bio-pesticides and take stern action against the companies producing pesticides that harm the health.

He further said that there is need to boost exports and produce quality spices. He said IIHR experts in Bangalore released chilli without pesticide residues.