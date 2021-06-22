Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha hands over Rs 5 lakh cheque to rape victim's kin

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha handed over financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the Sitanaragaram rape victim's mother at the GGH here on Tuesday. She enquired about the health condition of the victim.

Speaking on the occasion, she assured all kinds of support to the victim on behalf of the government and added that stern action will be taken against the accused in the rape case.

District collector Vivek Yadav, MLA Mustafa, Guntur revenue divisional officer Bhaskara Reddy, GGH superintendent Dr Prabhavati were present.