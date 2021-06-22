Top
Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha hands over Rs 5 lakh cheque to rape victim's kin

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha handing over cheque for Rs 5 lakh to mother of Sitanagaram rape case victim in Guntur on Tuesday

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha handed over financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the Sitanaragaram rape victim's mother at the GGH here on Tuesday

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha handed over financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the Sitanaragaram rape victim's mother at the GGH here on Tuesday. She enquired about the health condition of the victim.

Speaking on the occasion, she assured all kinds of support to the victim on behalf of the government and added that stern action will be taken against the accused in the rape case.

District collector Vivek Yadav, MLA Mustafa, Guntur revenue divisional officer Bhaskara Reddy, GGH superintendent Dr Prabhavati were present.

