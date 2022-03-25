Guntur: Housing documents distributed under OTS scheme

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav said the district administration will complete the registration process of Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme through a special drive and will distribute documents.

He distributed documents to housing beneficiaries, who availed the One Time Settlement Scheme, at MPDO office at Tadikonda in Guntur district on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said under this scheme, the government will register and distribute documents free of cost to the beneficiaries, who took loans and constructed houses and also to those, who constructed houses without taking loans.

He said they are distributing documents to the beneficiaries under the special drive. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed to take steps to start house construction by March 31 with regard to the beneficiaries, who got lands for house construction.

Collector Vivek Yadav instructed the officials to complete the houses, which were started under this scheme.

MPDO Dasari Anuradha, deputy tahsildar Prasad were present.