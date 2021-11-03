Guntur: Identify lands for housing, Collector tells officials

Guntur: District collector Vivek Yadav directed the revenue officials to identify the lands in the mandals falling under the State capital for constructing homes under Jagananna Housing Scheme.

He conducted a meeting with the tahsildars and Gutnur revenue divisional officer Bhaskar Reddy at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

He directed the revenue officials to identify private lands in Tulluru, Tadikonda, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli,Pedakakani and Duggirala mandals and collect land survey numbers, study land position and interested farmers' details. He said applications were already received seeking allotment of land for construction of the houses. He directed the revenue officials to speed up the land identification process.

He directed them to send the detailed report within 20 days and take legal opinion on pending cases.

He suggested the officials to acquire lands without litigation. He instructed them to allot lands to all eligible under this scheme and motivate them to construct the houses. Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and district revenue officer P Kondaiah were present.