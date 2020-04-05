Guntur: Inspector General of Police J Prabhakara Rao says Come forward for medical tests

Guntur: South Coastal Zone Guntur Range Inspector General of Police J Prabhakara Rao appealed to those who participated in the religious prayers in Delhi from Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts, come forward and undergo medical tests immediately in the backdrop of spreading coronavirus positive cases.



He said, "The police teams have been searching for them. We are strictly implementing the lockdown and stopped the movement of people in the red zones. We will take stern action against those who violate the lockdown orders."

Appealing to the people to stay at home, he sought cooperation and support of people to check spread of coronavirus.