Guntur: Intensify steps to check Covid-19 in rural areas

Guntur: Minister for Animal Husbandry Mopidevi Venakata Ramana Rao directed the officials to take steps to check spread of Covid-19 in the rural areas. He conducted a meeting with the officials at the Collectorate here on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to take steps to check Covid-19 deaths and implement concrete strategy in the containment zones. He instructed the officials to close all the shops and restrict the movement of people in the containment zones and conduct Covid-19 tests on the old aged people. He stressed on need to render better medical services to Covid-19 infected and monitor the health condition of those who went to home quarantine. He stressed on need to render medical services to Covid-19 patients in the private hospitals under the Aarogyasri Scheme. Joint collector A S Dinesh Kumar, joint collector (village secretariats) P Prasanthi, District collector N V V Satyanarayana, special collector Babu Rao were among those participated.