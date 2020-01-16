Guntur: JAC observes relay fast over capital issue

Guntur: Activists under the banner of JAC Guntur district on Thursday observed a relay fast to mount pressure on the State government to continue state capital in Amaravati.

The leaders sat in the relay fast camp to register their protest. They said that the government need not go for creating three capitals and single capital was enough for any state to carry on with its developmental activities.

They recalled that the TDP government already developed the necessary infrastructure in Amaravati and urged the State government to continue the capital in Amaravati because it was located at the centre of the three regions. They warned that they will continue their agitation, till the State government withdraws its proposal to shift the capital.

Guntur Mirchi Yard former chairman Mannava Subba Rao, TDP leader Lal Vazeer were among those participated.