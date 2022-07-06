Guntur: Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits distributed

Guntur: On the first day of the schools' reopening, headmasters and teachers of government and aided schools have distributed Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Kits to students. JVK Kits were distributed to a few students on the first day while the remaining students will get the kits after sufficient stock is supplied. It will take at least one week.

The students studying in the corporate and private schools would have to purchase textbooks in the open market. The corporate schools are selling the study material at Rs 6000 to Rs 7,000 besides notebooks, belts and ties to the students.

The staff working in the corporate and private schools are contacting the parents over phone and forcing the parents to purchase the study material and notebooks.

It may be mentioned here that the corporate schools started online classes to the students 20 days ago. Due to Covid, students strength had fallen in almost all the schools. Taking this into consideration, the corporate and private schools fixed targets to the teachers to get admissions.

The teachers are going door-to-door and motivating the parents to admit their children in their school. The school managements are forcing each teacher to get at least 10 to 15 admissions. Based on the admissions, they will give increments to the teachers.