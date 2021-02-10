Guntur: JC orders for peaceful conduct of Phase II polling, counting

Guntur: Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar directed the officials to take steps to conduct second phase and third phase of gram panchayat election polling and counting of votes peacefully.

He conducted a videoconference with the tahsildars, MPDOs and returning officers in Narasaraopet and Gurazala revenue divisions from Guntur on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the MPDOs and tahsildars to coordinate with returning officers and see that polling and counting of votes should be conducted peacefully.

He further said that counting of votes should be conducted in spacious rooms. He directed them to start counting of votes immediately after completion of polling. He instructed to complete the counting of votes by 9 pm in the major panchayats and suggested to take declarations from the counting agents after completion of every round. He directed to make necessary security arrangements at problematic villages to avoid untoward incidents.

Joint collector K Sridhar Reddy, district revenue officer C Chandrasekhara Reddy, district panchayat officer Konda Reddy were among those participated.