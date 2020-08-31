Guntur: Job security to MPEOs demanded

Guntur: CPI state assistant secretary and MPEOs association honorary adviser Muppalla Nageswara Rao demanded that the government provide job security to the Multi-Purpose Extension Officers (MPEOs) working in the agriculture and horticulture department in the state.



He addressed MPEOs state conference held at AITUC meeting hall at Kothapet in Guntur city on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion,he urged the government to solve problems of MPEOs immediately and pay five months salary dues to the MPEOs working in Kurnool and Anantapuram districts. He said it is responsibility of th government to do justice to the MPEOs.

CPI leaders Jangala Ajay Kumar,BVChandrasekhar, Kota Malyadri were among those present.