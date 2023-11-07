Guntur: JSP questions police over allowing YSRCP’s bus yatra

Guntur: Jana Sena Party district president Gade Venkateswara Rao questioned whether the Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra being conducted by the YSRCP was a government programme or a private one.



“If it is a private programme, then how they can conduct it without permission. If it is a government programme, why MLA Mustafa’s daughter Noori Fatima is conducting the programme?” The JSP leader reminded that police detain the Opposition leaders in their houses whenever the conduct protests. He questioned how the police gave permission for YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Guntur city. He criticised that Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao did nothing to his community people, adding that Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna was least bothered about the problems in social welfare hostels. Ministers and YSRCP MLAs don’t know why they are conducting the bus yatra, he added.