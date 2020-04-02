Guntur: Kanna Lakshminarayana distributes Modi Kits to construction workers

Guntur: In response to the call given by BJP national president J P Nadda, BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Wednesday distributed Modi Kits containing 5 kg rice, 500 gram red gram and 500 ml cooking oil packet to 1,000 construction workers at a programme held at his residence here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshminarayana said construction activity had come to a grinding halt due to lockdown depriving livelihood to workers.

He said that taking their problems into consideration, they were given Modi Kits to extend a helping hand to them. He said that they had been distributing Modi Kits since the first day of lockdown.

Former mayor and BJP state social media convener Kanna Nagaraju was also present.