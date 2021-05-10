Guntur: Many in queue for vaccine second dose

Guntur: A large number of people are making rounds to new vaccination centres with the hope of getting their second dose of vaccine. When there was no stock of Covid vaccine at the vaccination centres, they were disappointed.

A large number people gathered at SKBM HIGH School for Covid vaccine second dose on Monday.

The district administration will administer the vaccine under the supervision of the Revenue department officials. The Revenue officials are preparing plans to administer the vaccine second dose to those who got first dose. For this purpose, the revenue officials set up permanent centres in the government schools in the district. As soon as they get stock of vaccine, they will administer the vaccine. They have taken steps to check melee at the vaccination centres in the backdrop of protests at Covid vaccination centres in Guntur and Narasaraopet in the district.

According to official sources, the Covid second dose would be administered to 3.2lakh people in the district. After completion of second dose, first dose would be administered.

Meanwhile, there are no sufficient beds in the hospitals for Covid patients.The patients who have influence and could able to spend lakhs of rupees are getting beds in the private hospitals. Oxygen beds are not available. A software engineer on the condition of anonymity said he had spent Rs4.5 lakh in a corporate hospital in Guntur city for Covid treatment and recovered.

As many as 1575 new Covid cases were reported in Guntur district during the last 24hours, out of which 638 cases were reported in GMC limits and 138 cases in Mangalagiri. Similarly, 101 new cases were reported in Tulluru and 89 cases registered in Bapatla town.