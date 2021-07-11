Guntur : Martyr Jaswanth cremated with honours

Guntur : Army soldier Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy, 24, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists at line of control in Jammu and Kashmir on July 8, was cremated with the state and military honours at a crematorium at Darivada Kothapalem under Bapatla mandal in the district on Saturday.

Earlier, home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, district collector Vivek Yadav, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunny apart from people paid floral tributes to his mortal remains at his residence in Darivada Kothapalem.

The home minister, Deputy Speaker, the district collector and SP handed over the cheque for Rs 50 lakh towards the ex gratia announced by the state governemnt to Jaswanth Reddy's father Srinivasa Reddy, mother Venkateswaramma.

Speaking on the occasion, Sucharitha and Raghupati said Jaswanth Reddy sacrificed his life for the sake of country and urged the youth draw inspiration from him. "People will never forget his sacrifice.

The government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will extend all possible help and support to Jaswanth Reddy's family," they said. As soon as Jaswanth Reddy's body reached his house at Darivada Kothapalem from Hyderabad on Saturday morning, officials and leaders of political parties apart from a large number of people reached the spot and paid tributes him and consoled his parents and two younger brothers.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, Tenali sub-collector Nidhi Meena, district Sainik Welfare officer Balaji were among those who participated in the funeral.