Live
- SKOCH Group chief lauds AP’s policies
- Delayed monsoon worries Krishna delta farmers
- PL Stock Report - Fortis Healthcare (FORH IN) - Event Update - Divest 200 beds loss making Arcot unit - BUY
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - June 23
- NASA, ISRO to send joint space missions
- Take ‘Adudam AP’ prestigiously: CM YS Jagan
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on June 22, 2023
- Ongole: Students apprised of 4-yr single major degree
- New privacy feature ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ on WhatsApp
- Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu lays stone for development works
Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu lays stone for development works
Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said the Guntur Municipal Corporation is giving top priority for the development of the city and...
Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said the Guntur Municipal Corporation is giving top priority for the development of the city and developing the infrastructure. He said the GMC has taken up widening of important roads for the smooth flow of the traffic.
He laid foundation stone for the construction of culverts in the GMC 34 and 35 divisions on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the GMC has taken up development works in all the divisions with the cooperation of MLAs, MLCs and corporators. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving priority to infrastructure development.
MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao said that the GMC has taken up development works at a cost of Rs 75 crore in Guntur West Assembly Constituency and development works taken up in the newly merged villages. He said that the GMC has taken up renovation of the parks.
Corporators Raja Latha, E Vara Prasad, GMC officials were present.