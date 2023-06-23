Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu lays stone for development works

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said the Guntur Municipal Corporation is giving top priority for the development of the city and developing the infrastructure. He said the GMC has taken up widening of important roads for the smooth flow of the traffic.

He laid foundation stone for the construction of culverts in the GMC 34 and 35 divisions on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the GMC has taken up development works in all the divisions with the cooperation of MLAs, MLCs and corporators. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving priority to infrastructure development.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao said that the GMC has taken up development works at a cost of Rs 75 crore in Guntur West Assembly Constituency and development works taken up in the newly merged villages. He said that the GMC has taken up renovation of the parks.

Corporators Raja Latha, E Vara Prasad, GMC officials were present.