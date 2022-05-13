  • Menu
Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu orders removal of encroachments in Sugali Colony

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu visiting Sugali Colony in Guntur on Thursday
Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu visited Sugali Colony in Guntur city on Thursday and inspected encroachments. He directed the officials to prepare estimates for the construction of drains and for laying road. Ordering the officials to remove encroachments, he sought cooperation of the secretaries of ward secretariats and also cooperation of locals for removing encroachments and for the construction of drains.

The Mayor said there will be no partiality in removing the encroachments and instructed the officials to dump waste at the dumping yard.

Corporator SK Farjana Ayub, YSRCP leaders Bikari, Venkateswara Rao, D Raju, Kondareddy Srinivas, GMC officials were present.

