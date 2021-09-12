Guntur: Medico killed, 2 hurt as car plunges into canal

Guntur: One person was killed and two injured when the car in which they were travelling in hit an electrical pole and plunged into the canal at Adarshnagar near Suryalanka Beach in Guntur district on Sunday.

According to police, as many as eight MBBS students including three girls returning from Suryalanka Beach. When their car reached Adarsh Nagar Road, Srinidhi Reddy (22), who was behind the wheels, lost control of the vehicle that hit an electrical pole and the car veered off the road and plunged into the canal.

At the same moment, some fishermen jumped into canal and saved the lives of seven students.

Srinidhi Reddy sustained severe injuries and died while being shifted to the hospital. Another two students who were injured in the accident, have been shifted to the GGH in Guntur for treatment.They are out of danger.

Bapatla DSP A Srinivasa Reddy rushed to the spot and pressed JCB into service. The cops retrieved the car. Body of the deceased Srinidhi Reddy has been shifted to the local government hospital for conducting the post-mortem.

Police suspect that rash driving of the car led to the accident.

The police registered a case and took up investigation.