Guntur: Minister inspects layouts at Nowluru, Krishnayapalem

MAUD Minister Dr A Suresh, MPs Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Nandigam Suresh, Special Chief Secretary Sri Lakshmi and APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav examining layout development works at Nowluru on Tuesday
The CRDA is making arrangements to distribute the plots through the hands of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy very soon.

Guntur: Municipal Administration Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Rajya Sabha Member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLC and CM Programmes Coordinator Talasila Raghuram, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to the government (MAD) Y Sri Lakshmi and AP CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav on Tuesday visited layout Nos 3, 6, 8 and 9 being developed at Nowluru and Krishnayapalem villages, to distribute plots to the poor in Krishna and Guntur districts.

The CRDA is making arrangements to distribute the plots through the hands of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy very soon. Sri Lakshmi and Vivek Yadav explained internal roads development works and plots boundaries marking taken up in the layouts to Minister Suresh.

They also explained the steps taken to develop infrastructure at the layouts.

Guntur district Collector Venugopal Reddy, NTR district Joint Collector Sampath Kumar, Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sarma, AP CRDA Additional Commissioners Katta Simhachalam and Sk Saleem were present on the occasion.

