Guntur Mirchi Yard gets 1,01,786 bags of red chilli stocks

Guntur: Red chilli arrivals to Asia's biggest Guntur Mirchi Yard crossed 1 lakh bags per day. According to Guntur Mirchi Yard official sources, on Friday, Guntur Mirchi Yard received 1,01,786 bags out of which 99,132 bags of red chillies were sold.

Mirchi Yard has 67,812 bags. Red chilli arrivals to Guntur Mirchi Yard are expected to increase in the days to come. Once the season started, it will continue till August. Almost all the varieties are selling above Rs 22,000 per quintal due to increase in demand of red chillies in the domestic and international markets due to crop damage caused by the rains and pest attack. Demand is expected to increase for quality chillies.

At present, 334 variety is selling at Rs 23,000 per quintal, No 5 variety is selling at Rs 22,000 per quintal and Super 10 variety of red chilli is selling at Rs 23,000 per quintal.

Farmers from Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Bapatla, Palnadu, Kurnool districts bring their red chilli stocks to Guntur Mirchi yard for sales. They feel that they will get a better price if they sell their red chilli stocks at Guntur Mirchi Yard. Due to the increase of red chilli prices in the wholesale market, the red chillies are selling from Rs 380 to Rs 400 per kg in the retail market.