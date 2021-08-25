  • Menu
Guntur Municipal Corporation embarks on demolition of unauthorised constructions

The debris of the demolished building by GMC in Guntur on Wednesday
The debris of the demolished building by GMC in Guntur on Wednesday

Town Planning officials of Guntur Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished unauthorised constructions at AT Agraharam, Brodipet, Arundalpet, Nallacheruvu and Kothapet with the help of JCBs

Guntur: Town Planning officials of Guntur Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished unauthorised constructions at AT Agraharam, Brodipet, Arundalpet, Nallacheruvu and Kothapet with the help of JCBs.

GMC CommissionerChalla Anuradhasaid that the civic body will demolish unauthorised constructions and orders were issued to this effect.

She said that the government has already directed the officials to demolish the unauthorised buildings. At the same time she added that she had given orders not to allow registration of the unauthorised constructions.

She further said that the government has liberalised building plan sanctioning rules and added that documents may be uploaded through the online system for sanction of the building plan.

She urged the building owners to take permission for the construction of houses.

