Guntur Municipal Corporation paints Jinnah Tower with colours of National Flag

Guntur: Jinnah Tower in Guntur city was painted with the colours of national flag on Tuesday, in the backdrop of demand and threat from BJP leaders and Hindu outfits. National flag will be hoisted on the tower on February 3 and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is making necessary arrangements for the same. The tower is the centre of attraction in Guntur city.

According to YSRCP leaders, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that there is no need to change the name of Jinnah Tower because it is a symbol for communal harmony.

BJP leaders demanded that the government must hoist the national flag on Jinnah Tower and name it as Abdul Kalam Tower. BJP district president P Rama Krishna warned that if the government did not take steps, they will hoist the national flag on the Jinnah Tower by February 5.

Following the demand and threat from the BJP leaders and Hindu outfits, the GMC has set up iron mesh around the Jinnah Tower to provide security to the tower. A police outpost was set up to provide security to the tower.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita warned that the government will take stern action against anybody, if they try to

demolish Jinnah Tower. She said the tower is a symbol for communal harmony and stated the government will provide security to Jinnah Tower.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLC Lella Appi Reddy and MLA Mustafa visited the tower and assured that they will provide security to the tower and respect the sentiments of the Muslims.

Addressing the Muslim leaders meet held at GMC council hall in Guntur city on Tuesday, MLC Lella Appi Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that there is no need to change the name of Jinnah Tower because it is symbol for communal harmony in Guntur city. He assured that the government will provide security to the tower and respect the sentiments of the Muslims. He remembered that when LK Advani was union home Minister he had visited Pakistan and termed Mohammed Ali Jinnah as secularist. He alleged that BJP leaders are trying to create the rift between Hindus and Muslims, which is not correct.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu made clear the GMC council did not give consent to change name of Jinnah Tower and condemned the propaganda against the tower. He said, following the request of the Muslim leaders, they have painted national flag colours to Jinnah Tower and national flag will be hoisted very soon.

MLA Mustafa, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, GMC commissioner Nishant Kumar, Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Chandragiri Yesu Ratnam, Muslim leaders were present.