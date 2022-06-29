  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Municipal teachers protest merger of municipal schools

Konabalaprabhakara Municipal Corporation High School teachers staging a protest against the merger of municipal schools into government schools, in Guntur on Tuesday
x

Konabalaprabhakara Municipal Corporation High School teachers staging a protest against the merger of municipal schools into government schools, in Guntur on Tuesday

Highlights

Municipal teachers on Tuesday staged a protest against the government decision to merge municipal schools into government schools against the wishes of the teachers working in municipal schools across the State

Guntur: Municipal teachers on Tuesday staged a protest against the government decision to merge municipal schools into government schools against the wishes of the teachers working in municipal schools across the State. In response to the Joint Action Committee of municipal schools, the municipal teachers staged protests in front of municipal schools across the State. They demanded the government withdrawal of GO No 84 immediately and to stop the merger of municipal schools.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to district education officers across the State demanding the government to withdraw the decision. They demanded the government to provide all facilities to municipal teachers on the lines of government school teachers and sanction women junior colleges to all the ULBS for girl students.

MLC Raghava Varma extended support to the municipal teachers' agitation. JAC leaders S Rama Krishna, T Venkata Reddy, Ravisankar Reddy, Sudheer, Sravanakumar, Vijayanand, Nageswara Rao, Venugopala were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X