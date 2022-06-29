Guntur: Municipal teachers protest merger of municipal schools

Guntur: Municipal teachers on Tuesday staged a protest against the government decision to merge municipal schools into government schools against the wishes of the teachers working in municipal schools across the State. In response to the Joint Action Committee of municipal schools, the municipal teachers staged protests in front of municipal schools across the State. They demanded the government withdrawal of GO No 84 immediately and to stop the merger of municipal schools.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to district education officers across the State demanding the government to withdraw the decision. They demanded the government to provide all facilities to municipal teachers on the lines of government school teachers and sanction women junior colleges to all the ULBS for girl students.

MLC Raghava Varma extended support to the municipal teachers' agitation. JAC leaders S Rama Krishna, T Venkata Reddy, Ravisankar Reddy, Sudheer, Sravanakumar, Vijayanand, Nageswara Rao, Venugopala were present.