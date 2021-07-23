Guntur: Murder of boy triggers protests

Guntur: Tension prevailed at Muppalla when a large number of people with the body of a boy protested demanding that the government hang the accused who murdered him.

The parents of the boy cried inconsolably. The agitators raised slogans against police officials.

According to police, Pathan Afridi, who was studying tenth class had altercation with his friend three days ago. The uncle of his friend, on Thursday quarrelled with Pathan Afridi (16) and stabbed him in his chest.

Pathan Afridi died while being shifted to the hospital. Parents of the boy lodged a complaint with the police in the Muppalla police station.

They protested near the police station demanding action against the accused. Police have taken the accused into custody.

When they protested with the body of the boy on Sattenapalli-Narasaraopet Road near the police station, vehicles stranded on the both sides of the road. Police swung into action and brought the situation under control.

Sattenpalli DSP Vijaya Bhaskara Rao said, "We have taken accused into custody. Kin and relatives of the deceased demanded to handover accused to them. We have persuaded them and sent them to their homes. We will take stern action against the accused."