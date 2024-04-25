Guntur: Nadendla, Dhulipala, Kasu, others file nominations

Guntur : JSP PAC chief and JSP candidate for Tenali Assembly constituency Dr Nadendla Manohar filed his nomination at Tenali sub-collector’s office in Tenali on Wednesday.

He along with the JSP leaders GV Rao, Nerella Suresh, Alla Hari went to the sub-collector’s office and filed his nomination. Earlier, JSP leaders conducted a rally from the JSP office to sub-collector office in which Nadendla Manohar participated.

TDP candidate for Ponnuru Assembly constituency Dhulipala Narendra Kumar filed his nomination in Ponnuru. He was accompanied by the former MLA and TDP leader Ravi Venkata Ramana. TDP leaders took out a huge rally from the TDP office in Ponnur town in which Narendra Kumar participated.



MLA and TDP candidate for Repalle Assembly constituency Anagani Satya Prasad filed his nomination in Repalle. TDP leaders conducted a huge rally on this occasion, in which Anagani Satya Prasad participated.



TDP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy and TDP candidate for Vinukonda GV Anjaneyulu filed nominations.



Similarly, YSRCP candidate for Prathipadu Assembly constituency Balasani Kiran Kumar filed his nomination in Prathipadu. He was accompanied by the YSRCP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha Kilari Rosaiah.



YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Assembly constituency Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy filed his nomination in Narasaraopet. He is contesting for the third time from this constituency. YSRCP leaders conducted a huge rally from the party office in which Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy participated. Similarly, YSRCP candidate for Gurazala Assembly constituency Kasu Mahesh Reddy filed his nomination in Gurazala. YSRCP candidate for Tenali Assembly constituency Annabathuni Siva Kumar filed his nomination in Tenali.

