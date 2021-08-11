Guntur: Nagarjunasagar brims with floodwater

Guntur: Floodwater in Nagarjunasagar reservoir reached to its full capacity on Monday. While the capacity of the reservoir is 590 feet, floodwater in the reservoir reached 589.70 feet level.

As the project is getting 68.565 cusecs, the engineers of the reservoir are releasing 68.565 cusecs to the downstream of the reservoir. The officials lifted the two crest gates and releasing the floodwater downstream.The project is not getting inflows from the upstream as it was earlier.

Full capacity of the reservoir is 312.0450 tmc feet level. At present, water level in the reservoir has touched 310.1486 tmc feet. Engineering officials are releasing water into Nagarjunasagar right canal after generating power.

Meanwhile, the officials of Pulichintala project closed all the crest gates and took steps to fill the reservoir.

According to official sources, an inquiry committee is expected to visit the Pulichintala reservoir on Wednesday. After studying the reasons for detachment of the gate and condition of reservoir, other crest gates, the committee will submit a report to the government within a week or two.

It may be mentioned here that the engineering officials lifted all the crest gates of the reservoir and released floodwater to install the emergency gate in the place of crest gate No 16 which was washed away in the floodwater. The officials set up emergency gate and closed it and filling the water. After inquiry committee visit, the officials will take permission from the government and set up the permanent gate in the place of emergency gate which will take some more time.