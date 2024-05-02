Live
Just In
Guntur: Narendra Modi to campaign in AP on May 6 & 8
- Along with TDP chief Chandrababu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, the PM will address public meetings in Rajahmundry, Anakapalli and Rajampet
- He will conduct roadshow in Vijayawada city alone on May 8
- Sources say state BJP leaders sent the details of venues and routes to SPG for necessary security arrangements
Guntur : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign on behalf of NDA candidates in Andhra Pradesh on May 6 and 8. According to sources in BJP, the Prime Minister will address public meetings in Rajahmundry and Anakapalli on May 6.
He will address a public meeting in Rajampet and conduct a roadshow in Vijayawada city from Benz Circle to Kanakadurga temple on May 8. The BJP leaders finalised his tour programme and sent it to the SPG for making necessary arrangements, it is learnt.
Narendra Modi along with the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will address the public meetings in Rajahmundry, Anakapalli and Rajampet. He alone will conduct a roadshow in Vijayawada city, it is learnt.
They will address the public meeting for the victory of BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari in Rajahmundry from where she is contesting for Lok Sabha. In Anakapalli, C M Ramesh is contesting as BJP candidate on behalf of alliance. In Rajampet, former chief minister and BJP candidate N Kiran Kumar Reddy is in the fray.
Narendra Modi alone will conduct the road show in Vijayawada from Benz Circle to Kanakadurga temple for the victory of NDA candidate of Vijayawada Lok Sabha Kesaneni Chinni and former Union minister and BJP candidate for in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency Sujana Chowdary.
BJP leaders finalised venues for the PM's public meetings and the names of VVIPs that will share dais with the Prime Minister and sent the information to the SPG for making necessary security arrangements, sources said.