Guntur: Nari Shakthi Sammelan organised

Guntur: Nari Shakthi Sammelanam of Guntur Vibhag was held at ASR convention hall here on Sunday. Women from Guntur, Bapatla and Narasaraopet Parliament constituencies participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Nari Shakthi state coordinator Yamini Sharma said that if women develop, society will develop. She urged the women to allot some time for economic development and society and to avail benefits of welfare schemes being introduced by the Central government and stressed on the need to develop leadership qualities.

GST Guntur -II joint commissioner Dasari Naga Jyothi urged the women to strive for the development of society and country. She felt that women play a key role in the development of society. Road Transport department joint commissioner Krishna Veni stressed the need to follow road safety norms and explained the role of women for the development of society. She urged the women to give priority for self-employment.

Advocate Vijaya Bharathi urged the women to work for the development of society. As many as 1,300 women from various fields participated in the meeting.