Guntur: Nimmagadda launches voter help numbers

Guntur: Former IAS officer and ‘Citizens for Democracy’ general secretary Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the Voters Help Centre at the Jana Chaitanya Vedika Hall in Guntur city.



He unveiled the toll-free No 18004250264 to create awareness to the voters, besides WhatsApp No 879000557.

Speaking on the occasion, he said toll-free and WhatsApp numbers are useful to the voters to clarify their doubts and for the enrolment of new voters and to delete the ineligible voters from the draft voters list. He urged the voters across the state to use the numbers.

Citizens for Democracy joint secretary Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy said they will examine voters list at all the polling booths across the state on December 2 and 3. He appealed to the political parties, people’s organisations to examine the voters list at the field level and cooperate for the preparation list without mistakes.

Former mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Dr Jandhyala Sankar, retired additional SP K Satyanarayana and former registrar of ANU K Rangaiah were present.