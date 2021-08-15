Guntur : No assembly, games in schools

Guntur : The state government directed the school headmasters (HMs) to take all the precautionary measures to check spread of Covid-19 against the backdrop of reopening schools after summer vacation on August 16.

Principal secretary, education, B Rajasekhar released standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by headmasters in schools for the academic year 2021-22 on Saturday.

As per the directions, assembly, games, and group work should not be conducted in schools until further orders 6 feet distance needs to be maintained among students in the classroom and alternative seats should be kept vacant.

Rajasekhar instructed the authorities to divide each section in two batches, each with a maximum strength of not more than 20 students. Regular timings should be followed and teaching, non-teaching staff should attend schools every working day.

Where the school accommodation is sufficient to conduct all the classes in a single day with each section not having more than20 students, the schools run every day.

Wherever space is not enough to hold all the classes, with a norm of 20 students per class or batch, classes may be opened and run on alternative days. Students must wear masks, at all times, maintain hand hygiene and social distance.

The principal secretary asked the officials to set up thermal scanners at the entry of school gate and send back those who are suspected to have any symptoms.

He instructed the education department officials to disinfect the classrooms periodically and don't permit kids with comorbidities to attend classes.