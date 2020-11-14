Guntur: Officials told to acquire land for Palnadu Drought-Free Project

Guntur: Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar directed the revenue officials to acquire land for YSR Palnadu Drought-Free Project and complete it at the earliest.

He conducted a meeting with the revenue officials at AS Sankaran Hall at GGH in Guntur city on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that there is need to speed up land acquisition for Guntur-Guntakal railway line doubling, Vijayawada-Guntur railway line tripling, Guntur-Tenali railway line doubling, NH-16, NH-216, NH-44D, NH-544D, NH-544F, NH-565, Inland waterways terminal, widening of Ponnur-Chirala highway, Narketpalli-Addanki -Medarametla highway widening and enquired about progress of land acquisition.

He directed the officials to submit proposals for YSR Palnadu drought free project by November 20 and prepare village-wise action plan for land acquisition and complete it within the stipulated time.

He instructed the revenue officials to give priority to railway, highway projects and stressed on coordination among Tahsildars and Revenue Divisional Officers.

Joint collector (Asara) Sreedhar Reddy, district revenue officer Chandrasekhar Reddy were among those participated in the meeting.