Guntur: Over 1.99Lakh SHG members to benefit under Zero-Interest scheme

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita has said that the state government credited Rs 43.57 crore towards interest subsidy to 60,982 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in rural areas under zero interest scheme. Similarly, Rs 30.5 crore credited to 1,99,259 SHG members in urban areas in Guntur district.

She launched zero interest scheme in the district here on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, Sucharita said that to keep up election promise, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released interest subsidy to the SHGs under zero interest scheme. She thanked the CM on behalf of SHGs. She criticized that the TDP government did not release single rupee under zero interest scheme to the SHGs and cheated them. SHG members were feeling happy now.

District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar distributed interest subsidy cheques to the SHGs. He released zero interest scheme pamphlets on this occasion. The government distributed interest subsidy to those who have taken loans and paid with interest to the banks within the stipulated time for the financial year 2019-20. Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, district revenue officer MVV Satyanarayaha were present.