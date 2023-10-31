Guntur: Paddy crop withers in over 2,500 hectares

Guntur: Deficit rainfall and lack of sufficient water made paddy crop withered in over 2,500 hectares in Guntur and Tenali divisions of Guntur district. Crop in more areas will get dried if the same situation continues, causing heavy loss to the farmers.



According to the official sources, farmers are not getting sufficient water to save the standing crop due to lack of enough water in the reservoirs.

Paddy in Pedakakani mandal also getting dried up. The government is releasing 6,000 cusecs per day only against the requirement of 8,000 cusecs. Because of adverse climate conditions and high day temperature, cracks were developed in paddy fields. As a result, the agriculture fields are absorbing more water.

Though the government is releasing water from Pulichintala reservoir and Pattiseema Lift Irrigation scheme, farmers are allegedly using motors and illegally diverting more than 30% water. Deficit rainfall is one of the reasons for crops getting withered in November. While required rainfall in October is 129 mm, so far 15 mm rainfall has been recorded. Owing to this, farmers are completely dependent on Krishna water. Farmers are worried about water release to save the standing crops.

AP Rthyu Sangam Guntur district secretary K Ajay Kumar said farmers under the ayacut of Lift Irrigation Scheme at high level channel are cultivating crops in 26,000 acres and they are not getting sufficient water. He demanded the government to complete the LIS works immediately.