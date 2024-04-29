Live
- IPL 2024: Sometimes, you're too nice as a captain, says Brett Lee on Cummins bowling too late
- Premier League: Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea at the end of the season
- Airports In Jaipur, Kanpur, And Goa Receive Bomb Threat Emails
- Cleric Allegedly Beaten To Death By Masked Assailants In Ajmer Mosque
- Delhi Police Issues Summons to Revanth Reddy in fake Video Case
- YCP candidate BS Maqbool campaigns in Kadiri Town, urges voters to reject TDP's false promises
- Kandikunta Venkataprasad Gains Strong Support in Kadiri Constituency Election Campaign
- Massive Turnout and Enthusiasm for YCP Election Campaign in Warikuntapadu Mandal
- TDP Gains Momentum in Bogolu as YSRCP Members defect
- NDA Alliance Candidate Starts Election Campaign in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Mylavaram
Just In
Training Program Conducted for Election Officials on EVM Functionality by Sangareddy District
On Sunday, a one-day training program was organized at PSR Garden near Pothireddypally Chowrastha for Nodal Officers, Sectoral Officers, and Master Trainers of Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) in Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts under Zaheerabad Parliamentary Constituency
On Sunday, a one-daytraining program was organized at PSR Garden near Pothireddypally Chowrastha for Nodal Officers, Sectoral Officers, and Master Trainers of Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) in Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts under Zaheerabad Parliamentary Constituency. District Election Officer/Collector Kranti Vallur emphasized the importance of officials having a minimum knowledge of master trainers on the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Experts conducted the training program on how to address the common issues related to EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VV PAT). The knowledge gained during the training is expected to be shared with the election staff by the master trainers. Additionally, master trainers will be conducting training programs at the assembly constituency level on May 1st, 2nd, 7th, and 8th.
The training program was attended by ten AROs, 205 sectoral officers, and 55 master trainers and ALMTs from Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts. Additional Collector of Institutions, Chandrasekhar, SC Corporation ED Ramachari, RDOs Raju, Pandu, Vasantha Kumari, and Ashoka Chakraborty, along with Nodal Officers, Sectoral Officers, and Election Staff were also present at the event.
The training aimed to equip election officials with the necessary skills to troubleshoot any issues related to the functioning of EVMs, ensuring a smooth and efficient electoral process.