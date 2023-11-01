Guntur: Palabhishekam performed to Naidu’s portrait

Guntur: TDP Guntur city president Degala Prabhakar said that the voters will teach a lesson to the YSRCP in the coming Assembly elections.



He garlanded the NTR statue at Naaz Centre in Guntur city and paid tributes to him, in the wake of release of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu from Rajahmundry Central Jail on interim bail.

The TDP leaders fired crackers and distributed sweets and performed Palabhishekam to the portrait of NTR.

He alleged that the state government booked false cases against Naidu and expected that the Supreme Court will give judgement in favour of Naidu.

TDP leaders Kothuri Venkat, Mallempudi Srinu, Usharani, Taduvaka Subba Rao, Karanki Anil, Bobburi Rama Rao, Yanamala Prakash participated.

TDP state vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao

said prayers of people were fruitful.

Addressing the media in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday, he said Naidu is mentally stable.

Meanwhile, in Mangalagiri, TDP leaders fired crackers and distributed sweets to the party activists.

They performed Palabhishekam to the portrait of Naidu. Earlier, they garlanded the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar statue and paid tributes to him.