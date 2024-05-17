  • Menu
‘SSMB 29’ makersgives clarity on rumours surrounding the film
Following the massive success of "RRR," director SS Rajamouli's upcoming project starring Super Star Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB 29, has been generating considerable buzz among fans.

Following the massive success of "RRR," Director SS Rajamouli's upcoming project starring Super Star Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB 29, has been generating considerable buzz among fans. However, recent online rumours prompted the production banner, Durga Arts, to issue a press note addressing the misinformation.

Various speculations surrounding the film, including casting rumours involving Viren Swami, a casting director, prompted the production team to set the record straight. In the official statement, Durga Arts clarified that Viren Swami is not associated with the project in any capacity. The production house emphasized that all official announcements regarding the film will be made directly by them when necessary.

With anticipation running high among movie enthusiasts, particularly Mahesh Babu fans, for SSMB 29, the production house's swift response to dispel rumours reassures fans awaiting updates about the highly anticipated project.



