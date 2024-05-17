Live
- Gift of Kilo silver wheel to Santoshimatha Goddess
- IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Rain likely to play spoilsport; teams’ win margin explained
- District SP Gaikwad sentenced six to two years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 each in Bhoomi Panchayat case
- We will take severe punishment for those who cheat girls by trusting them - Additional SP Rameshwar
- Drinking Methi Seeds Water on an Empty Stomach: A Natural Way to Manage Blood Sugar and Aid Weight Loss
- World Metrology Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Parana Timings
- Sreeleela redefines sensuality
- Buddha Purnima 2024: Transformative Teachings of Gautam Buddha
- Mumbai billboard crash accused Bhavesh Bhinde sent to police custody till May 26
Just In
‘SSMB 29’ makersgives clarity on rumours surrounding the film
Following the massive success of "RRR," director SS Rajamouli's upcoming project starring Super Star Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB 29, has been generating considerable buzz among fans.
Following the massive success of "RRR," Director SS Rajamouli's upcoming project starring Super Star Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB 29, has been generating considerable buzz among fans. However, recent online rumours prompted the production banner, Durga Arts, to issue a press note addressing the misinformation.
Various speculations surrounding the film, including casting rumours involving Viren Swami, a casting director, prompted the production team to set the record straight. In the official statement, Durga Arts clarified that Viren Swami is not associated with the project in any capacity. The production house emphasized that all official announcements regarding the film will be made directly by them when necessary.
With anticipation running high among movie enthusiasts, particularly Mahesh Babu fans, for SSMB 29, the production house's swift response to dispel rumours reassures fans awaiting updates about the highly anticipated project.