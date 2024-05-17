‘Darshini’ movie review: A journey into mystery and suspense

Directed by Dr. Pradeep Allu and produced by Dr. LV Suryam, "Darshini" is a science-fiction thriller that offers a captivating blend of mystery and suspense. With a talented cast led by Vikas, Satya Prasad, and Shanti, the film promises an intriguing exploration of the unknown. The film creates huge buzz with its promotional content. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.



Plot

"Darshini" follows the story of Santosh, Priya, and Livingstone, who stumble upon a mysterious time machine at a farmhouse owned by Dr.Darshini. As they witness glimpses of their future through the machine, the disappearance of Dr.Darshini adds to the enigma. With the arrival of a police officer, the trio finds themselves embroiled in a web of secrets and deception, questioning their fate and trying to unravel the mystery.

Performances

Vikas delivers a convincing performance as a possessive boyfriend, while Shanti portrays her character with a sense of naivety. Satya Prasad's portrayal of an overweight individual grappling with personal demons adds depth to the narrative. However, the supporting cast fails to leave a lasting impression, detracting slightly from the overall impact.

Technicalities

Director Dr Pradeep Allu presents a cerebral storyline that seamlessly blends elements of science fiction with techno-horror thriller tropes.The cinematography by Ravi Milky captures the essence of the narrative, although hindered by subpar production values. Praveen Jairaj and Chandu Chalamala's editing maintains a steady pace throughout the film, while NijaniAnjan's music and Siva Prasad's background score complement the storyline, albeit falling short of elevating it to its full potential.

Analysis

The director captivates audience with his screenplay which has intriguing twists and turns, leading to a darker mood in the second half. The film adeptly explores themes of lust, manipulation, and hidden motives, keeping audiences engaged until the end.Despite its compelling narrative, "Darshini" is hampered by its low production values and visual quality, detracting from the overall viewing experience. Nevertheless, for fans of the sci-fi genre, the film offers an engaging storyline and enough suspense to keep them intrigued until the credits roll.

Rating: 2.75/5