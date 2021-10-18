Guntur: Panchaloha idols worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 6 arrested

Guntur: Guntur Urban police on Monday arrested six persons involved in the illegal sale of two Panchaloha idols of gods and seized two idols from their possession. The value of the seized idols said to be Rs10 lakh in the open market. According to police, accused Vangeram Sundara Rao, J Chitti Babu, Ravuri Naveen, Ravuri Venkata Rao, Kondamudi Syam and Bezawada Srinivasa Reddy were moving suspiciously at Koritepadu Park here. The police officials took them into custody for questioning. During the questioning, the accused confessed to the crime.

While digging his agriculture land, accused Vaneram Sundara Rao, who owned an agriculture land at Kammavaripalli under Kanigiri mandal of Prakasam district, found a bag containing two Panchaloha idols of two gods weighing four kgs. He felt that the two idols were made with gold and kept them in his house. Due to ill health, he could not sell the idols.

He informed the matter to his son Ravi. He conveyed the matter to his relatives and friends and made arrangements to sell the idols in Guntur city. They broke the idols and attempted to sell the pieces. While they were trying to sell the pieces of idols at Koritepadu, the police arrested the six accused. Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez and DSP K Supraja congratulated the inspector D Naresh Kumar, sub-inspector S Ravindra and constables who arrested the accused.