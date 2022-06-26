Guntur: Parents told to keep watch on their children to check drug abuse

Guntur: District Principal Judge and District Legal Services Authority chairman YVSBG Pardha Saradhi sought the cooperation of the people to check consumption of drugs and illegal human transport.

He addressed a meeting held at District Legal Cell Authority building under the aegis of DLSA on International Day Against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, Pardha Saradhi felt that if family system is strong, family members will keep watch on the movements of the children and youth. He stressed the need to watch out the habits of children and create awareness on what is good and what is bad. He noted that those addicted to drugs are committing atrocities on women.

He further said that in National Mega Lok Adalat held on Sunday, they identified 13,500 cases in the courts found eligible to solve in the Lok Adalat and issued notices to both parties. He urged thepetitioners to avail Lok Adalat to solve pending problems.

DLSA secretary K Ratna Kumar expressed serious concern over the increasing addiction of youth to ganja and felt that de-addiction centres should give treatment to youth addicted to ganja to stop the consumption. He warned that severe punishment would be given to those, who illegally transport women and girls to brothels.

DLSA panel lawyers, para legal volunteers and petitioners were present.