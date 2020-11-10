Guntur: Party workers relish success in bypolls

Guntur: BJP leaders celebrated victory of party candidates in Dubbaka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh by-elections and Bihar Assembly polls at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city on Tuesday.

BJP leaders under the aegis of party district president P Ramakrishna, burst crackers and distributed sweets.

Speaking on this occasion, P Rama Krishna said that victory of the BJP candidates indicates that people accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that welfare schemes being introduced by the BJP government benefited the poor families.

He expressed confidence that BJP will come to power in Andhra Pradesh in the days to come.

BJP leaders Ammisetty Anjaneyalu, Eedara Srinivasa Reddy, Madhava Reddy, Vanama Narendra, Desiraju Satyam Babu, Putti Lakshmi Sambrajyam, Renukadevi, Karuna Sri, Sravana Kumari were among those participated.